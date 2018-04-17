Sakshi Maharaj asks police to take action against alleged 'nightclub'

[India] April 17 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Sakshi Maharaj has written a letter to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) and demanded action against the alleged 'nightclub' that he had 'mistakenly' inaugurated.

In his letter, the BJP MP said that he had been tricked into believing he was inaugurating a restaurant.

"On Sunday, a lawyer named Rajjan Singh Chauhan of my constituency Unnao took me to inaugurate a restaurant in Aliganj, Lucknow. Sumit Singh and Amit Gupta, owners of the restaurant, had requested Chouhan to get their restaurant inaugurated by me," the BJP MP informed the SSP

He added: 'Since I was in a hurry as I had to catch a flight to Delhi, so within two-three minutes I cut the ribbon and went to the airport. Later, I came to know through media that it was not a restaurant but a nightclub. Someone says it is a hookah bar; someone says it is a bar. When I demanded the license from the restaurant owners then they could not provide it. It seems that everything is being operated illegally." The BJP MP said that his 'sacred image' has been badly hurt by the incident and expected from the SSP to investigate that so-called restaurant and close it down, if it is found on the wrong side of the law. He also appealed the police to take strict action against the fraudsters. (ANI)