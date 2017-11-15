Sakshi Maharaj lauds Ravi Shankar's initiative on Ayodhya dispute

[India], Nov.15 (ANI): BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj on Tuesday hailed Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's offer to mediate the long-standing Ayodhya dispute.

Speaking to ANI, Maharaj said, "Many attempts have been made by many factions to resolve this issue. I am happy that Sri Sri offered to mediate on this issue. Both the group respects him. I know the one who tries, never fails. A grand temple will be built in Ayodhya."

The Ram temple issue grabbed headlines again when Ravi Shankar announced he would open talks with stakeholders in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute.

"I will be going to Ayodhya day after tomorrow (November 16), and so far, all talks have been positive," he said. As per reports, the spiritual guru had earlier met the representatives of Nirmohi Akhara and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) to help find an out-of-court settlement to the dispute. Many attempts have been made so far to resolve the long standing issue amicably. The Supreme Court had also suggested that an out-of-court settlement was the best recourse to the dispute. The apex court will commence the final hearing of the long-standing matter from December 5, a day before the 25th anniversary of the demolition of the medieval-era structure. The Babri Masjid was built by Mughal Emperor Babar in 1528. The Hindus, however, claim that a Ram Temple that originally stood there was demolished to construct the mosque.(ANI)