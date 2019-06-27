Sakshi Maharaj meets rape accused Kuldeep Singh Sengar in Sitapur jail

[India], Jun 5 (ANI): BJP parliamentarian Sakshi Maharaj on Wednesday visited party colleague and lawmaker Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who is lodged in jail over charges of rape and murder.

"He is lodged in the jail for a long time. Sengar is one of the most popular lawmakers so I came to thank him after the elections," the BJP leader told reporters.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in its charge sheet filed against Sengar in July last year, booked him under sections 120B, 363,366,376(1), 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and also under relevant sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POSCO) Act.

Sengar, a BJP MLA from Bangarmau in Unnao, was arrested by the CBI in April last year. A teen was allegedly raped by the BJP MLA at his residence in Unnao on June 4, 2017, where she had gone seeking a job. When the family complained, the victim's father was instead booked by the police under the Arms Act on April 3, 2018, and put into jail after two days. He later died in a hospital, with the post-mortem report mentioning serious injuries on his body. (ANI)