Salahuddin deserves the tag of 'global terrorist: Home Ministry

[India], July 3 (ANI): The Home Ministry on Monday said that designation of a global terrorist given to Syed Salahuddin is "well deserved".

Retorting to Salahuddin claims that he and his outfit the Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) have carried out terror attacks in India, Home Ministry spokesperson Ashok Prasad told media, "Salahuddin has confirmed our stand that Pakistan funds stone pelting in Kashmir. As far as his designation is concerned, it is well deserved."

Salahuddin, who has been branded as a 'global terrorist' by the United States, admitted in a TV interview to having carried out terror attacks on the Indian soil.

Further revealing that he has many supporters in India, the terrorist admitted to purchasing weapons from international markets, adding that he has the capacity to deliver weapons at any place if he is paid for it. Informing that he carried out many 'operations' in India, Salahuddin stated that the international scenario changed after 9/11. On June 26th, the U.S. Department of State designated Salahuddin, as a 'Specially Designated Global Terrorist'. Salahuddin is the senior leader of the militant group Hizbul Mujahideen. In September, 2016, Salahuddin vowed to block any peaceful resolution to the Kashmir conflict, threatened to train more Kashmiri suicide bombers, and vowed to turn the Kashmir valley "into a graveyard for Indian forces." Under Salahuddin's tenure as senior Hizbul leader, the terror outfit has claimed responsibility for several attacks, including the April 2014 explosives attack in Jammu and Kashmir, which injured 17 people. (ANI)