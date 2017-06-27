Salahuddin designation as global terrorist tight slap on Pak: Defence experts

[India], June 27 (ANI): The defence experts on Tuesday hailed the Unites States' move to designate Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin as a global terrorist, while saying that it was a slap on the face of the Pakistan Government.

"I think it is a welcome development that the U.S. has designated Syed Salahuddin, the head of Hizbul Mujahideen, the head of United Jihad Council in PoK as a globally designated terrorist. That means as per this order no U.S. national can talk or hold any kind of interaction with Syed Salahuddin. His all financial transactions will be banned and all his assets in the U.S. can be seized," defence expert G.D. Bakshi told ANI.

Defence expert Praful Bakshi, however, said though it was a big jolt to Pakistan, but India must not get euphoric about it. "Salahuddin has been declared a terrorist and previous to that Hafiz was also declared a terrorist. We must not get euphoric about what has happened. Yes, it is a slap on the face of the Pakistan Government. We are sadly mistaken if we think that they will stop creating a mayhem in Kashmir. They will continue to do so. We have to strengthen our own policies and become proactive," he told ANI. Washington yesterday designated Hizbul Chief Mohammad Yusuf Shah, also known as Syed Salahuddin, as a 'Specially Designated Global Terrorist.' Commenting on the development Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Gopal Baglay said in a statement, "In that sense, we would welcome this notification and also underline strongly that both India and U.S. face threat of terrorism and are working together to counter this threat." He added that this move by the U.S. vindicates India's long standing position that cross-border terrorism from Pakistan has been behind the disturbances created in the state of Jammu and Kashmir. Salahuddin is the senior leader of the militant group Hizbul Mujahideen. In September, 2016, Salahuddin vowed to block any peaceful resolution to the Kashmir conflict, threatened to train more Kashmiri suicide bombers, and vowed to turn the Kashmir valley "into a graveyard for Indian forces." Under Salahuddin's tenure as senior Hizbul leader, the terror outfit has claimed responsibility for several attacks, including the April 2014 explosives attack in Jammu and Kashmir, which injured 17 people. (ANI)