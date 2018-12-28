Salim Merchant, Ashok Pandit visit Mumbai attack victim on her birthday

[India], Dec 28(ANI): Music composer Salim Merchant and filmmaker Ashok Pandit visited 26/11 Mumbai attack victim Devika Natwarlal on Thursday to celebrate her birthday and encourage her to carry on her dreams of becoming a successful Indian Police Service

(IPS) officer someday.

Salim Merchant told ANI, "It's a big day because it's Devika's birthday. She is no less than a star as she shares her birthday with superstar Salman Khan. She is the superstar of 26/11 Mumbai attacks. She is a pride for us and for the rest of the country."

To this Devika herself added, "I am really happy that everybody is present by my side to celebrate my birthday. With everybody's support and wishes, I will also be a successful IPS officer someday." Filmmaker Ashok Pandit on this occasion also said, "Devika is an inspiration for us. Such kids who have sacrificed so much for our nation should get everything to fulfill their dreams. I would also like to appeal to the government that this kid should be provided with all the facilities to move ahead in life." Pandit at the end also stated, "Everyone of us is with Devika until she becomes an IPS officer".(ANI)