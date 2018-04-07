Salman can't go abroad, will have to appear in court again on May 7

Jodhpur: Mahipal Bishnoi, the lawyer of Bishnoi community, who fought to convict actor Salman Khan in Blackbuck poaching case, on Saturday informed that the actor again has to appear before the court in person on May 7.

Interacting with the reporters, the lawyer said that the Bollywood actor has been granted bail on two bonds of Rs 25 thousand each and on condition that he cannot leave the country.

"He will have to submit two bonds of Rs 25 thousand each, he cannot leave the nation without the court's permission and will have to appear here again in person on May 7," Mahipal said.

Meanwhile, fans of 'Bhaijaan' are celebrating the release of their favourite actor with great zeal, across the country.

Fans in Mumbai gathered outside Salman's resident and celebrated the 'Dabangg' actor's release.

In Bihar's Patna, the actor's Rakhi sisters of Saba and Farah, celebrated following the court's decision.

The Bollywood actor was granted bail by Jodhpur Court in connection with the Blackbuck poaching case earlier in the day.