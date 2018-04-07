Salman Khan gets bail in Blackbuck poaching case

[India], Apr. 7 (ANI): Bollywood actor Salman Khan has been granted bail by Jodhpur Court in connection with the Black buck poaching case.

The bail plea was heard in a Jodhpur court on Saturday regarding the actor's conviction for five years in the endangered species' poaching case.

Earlier, the hearing was supposed to happen on Friday, but was rescheduled to the next day due to the transfer of 88 judges by the Rajasthan High Court.

The actor had on Thursday appealed for a bail following his conviction in the 20-year-old case.

Salman was sentenced to five years in prison after being convicted of killing two blackbucks in Jodhpur during the shooting of his movie 'Hum Saath Saath Hain' in 1998. The other four accused - actors Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Neelam, and Sonali Bendre - were acquitted in the case. (ANI)