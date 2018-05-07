Salman Khan poaching case: Case adjourned; Next hearing on July 17

Jodhpur: Bollywood star Salman Khan left the Jodhpur District & Sessions Court after his case was adjourned and the next hearing was scheduled for July 17.

Salman was in the city for the hearing of his application challenging the trial court order that sentenced him to a five-year jail term in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case.

Fifty-two-year-old Khan reached Jodhpur on Sunday afternoon from Mumbai by a regular flight, a police official said.

Khan was released from the Jodhpur jail, where he spent two nights, on April 7 after then District and Sessions Judge Ravindra Kumar Joshi granted him bail in the case.

Chief Judicial Magistrate Dev Kumar Khatri had on April 5 sentenced Khan to five years in prison for killing two blackbucks during the shooting of Hum Saath Saath Hain in Kankani village near Jodhpur on the night of October 1, 1998. The trial court had acquitted his Bollywood colleagues Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Neelam and Sonali Bendre and a local, Dushyant Singh, giving them the "benefit of doubt" for the incident.