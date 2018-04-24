Salman Khurshid exposed Rahul's 'Save the Constitution' campaign: BJP

[India], Apr 24 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday said Congress leader Salman Khurshid's statement, where he is accepting his party's role in past riots exposes the truth behind its party president Rahul Gandhi's 'Save the Constitution' campaign.

"Salman Khurshid has revealed the truth behind Rahul Gandhi's 'Save the Constitution' campaign. He has admitted that Congress' hand is stained with blood. It is not only stained with the blood of Muslims but also of thousands of Sikhs who were killed in the 1984 riots," BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said at a press conference here.

Gandhi's 'Save the Constitution' is a campaign against and the discrimination of Dalits and dilution of the SC/ST Act. The Congress president also launched a 'Save the Constitution' rally on Monday, in Delhi's Talkatora Stadium, where he said his party would neither allow the BJP and RSS to touch the Constitution nor would the country in 2019. Calling out Gandhi for Congress' history of communal politics, Patra further said, "Rahul Gandhi will have to answer for it, such dual politics will not do." Earlier in the day, Khurshid attended an event organized at the and while responding to a question from an audience member about the number of riots that took place under the Congress-led Central government, Khurshid said, "I am a part of Congress so let me accept that we have the blood of Muslims on our hands. I am telling you this; we are ready to show the blood on our hands so that you understand that you too must not get blood on your hands." It my be noted that the 1984 anti-Sikh riots and the violence following the Babri Masjid demolition in 1992 took place when the Congress party was at the Centre. (ANI)