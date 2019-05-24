Salute to PM for poll results: Ravi Shankar Prasad

[India], May 23 (ANI): As the counting trends showed BJP securing a comfortable majority, Union Minister and Patna Sahib candidate Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday gave full credit and sent salutations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"I send salutations to our leader PM Narendra Modi and greet him. After 21 years, the NDA is getting a majority. Moreover, BJP is getting a majority on its own and as per the trends it is more than what we got in 2014," Prasad said here.

On trends showing him leading over sitting MP and actor Shatrughan Sinha, he said, "I have always said that the people of Patna Sahib want to make Narendra Modi ji Prime Minister."

Terming the opposition alliance as "opportunist", he said that it is the people belief in BJP's development policies that helped BJP put up a spectacular show. He said, "I had put my agenda -- hope vs opportunism. One one side there was an opportunist alliance, on the other hand, there was a desire to develop the country in Narendra Modi's leadership." The BJP leader said that the results are a "blessing" for carrying out development works with honesty. "There are two morals in this election. One, that the country will bless you for your honest work. Second, India will never accept hollow criticism." Afternoon trends showed the ruling BJP leading in over 300 Lok Sabha seats. Counting of votes for 542 seats is underway. The seven-phased elections ran through April 11 to May 19. (ANI)