Saluting President was most memorable moment of my life: Lt. Bhavana Kasturi

Lieutenant Bhavana Kasturi, the first woman officer of the Indian Army to lead an all-men contingent of Army Service Corps (ASC) at the 70th Republic Day Parade, said saluting President Ram Nath Kovind was the most memorable moment of her life.

"The moment when I saluted the Supreme Commander of the Indian Armed Forces, the President, that was the most memorable moment of my life," she told ANI.

Photos of the young woman officer saluting the President made rounds on social media and were widely tweeted, with Lt Kasturi being lauded for the poise with which she led the contingent.

She said that ASC contingent got the chance to march at Rajpath after 23 years and she is hopeful of getting the best marching contingent award this year. “Even more memorable was the enthusiasm and satisfaction in the eyes of my Jawans when we finished our parade and reached Red Fort. Hardwork of one year is not a small thing,” she said. She also said that nothing is impossible for women. “Girls have got so much potential in them and nothing is impossible, one has to never give up and hard work never goes in vain,” said Lt. Bhavana Kasturi. The young woman officer who hails from Hyderabad said that her family was always by her side. “My family always stood by my side and have always supported me, not only in my success but even in my failures,” she said. Display of women power was among the major highlights of the Republic Day parade this year. Major Khushboo Kanwar also scripted history on Saturday by leading an all-women contingent of the Assam Rifles in the Parade, while Captain Shikha Surbhi of the Army Signals Corps performed a standing salute on a motorcycle. (ANI)