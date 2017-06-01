Sam Pitroda named Chairman of Congress' overseas department

New Delhi: Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Thursday approved renaming of AICC's ST Department as Adivasi Congress Department, constituting a Research Department and creation of two new departments -- Overseas Congress Department and Fishermen Department.

The announcements were made by party General Secretary Janardan Dwivedi.

Sam Pitroda has been appointed Chairman of the Overseas Congress Department of the All India Congress Committee (AICC).

"Congress President Sonia Gandhi has approved the suggestion to change the name of ST Department of the AICC as 'Adivasi Congress'," said Dwivedi in a statement.

V. Kishore Chandra Deo has been appointed Chairman of the Adivasi Congress. Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya, Shyam Sunder Hansdah, Bellaih Naik, Manoj Mandavi and Atuwa Munda have been appointed Vice Chairmen of the department. Gandhi has also approved the suggestion to constitute a new department with the name "Research Department" in place of the Research and Coordination Department, Research and Reference Department and the Department of Policy, Planning and Coordination (DEPCO), which were constituted earlier. MP Rajeev Gowda has been appointed Chairman of the Research Department and T.N. Prathapan is the Chairman of the Fishermen Department.