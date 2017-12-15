[India], Dec. 15 (ANI): Hitting back at the opposition parties for castigating the Uttar Pradesh government over hike in the power tariff in the state, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday averred that his government is making efforts towards ensuring the supply of 'electricity for all' in the state.

Addressing the media here, Adityanath accused the Samajwadi Party of being "against development" and added that the BJP government in the state has ensured adequate generation of electricity for farmers and citizens.

Adityanath also pointed out that the nominal hike in tariff was aimed at providing better services.

"Before the farmers used to give an amount of 60 paisa per unit where there was no electricity, now they have to only give one rupee 10 paisa for the electricity. Our aim is to provide better supply of electricity to everyone," he said

Lashing out at the Samajwadi Party for disrupting both the Assembly and Legislative Council by raking the issue of power tariff, Chief Minister Adityanath said that the opposition party is unable to digest the growth of the state.

"The people of the state have rejected Opposition parties.. They are just trying to make it an issue which is totally illegal and undemocratic.They (Samajwadi Party) is not happy with the fact that the BJP is doing so much for the farmers," he added.

The Chief Minister said that the government would soon resolve the problem of low voltage in rural areas and would provide round-the-clock power to all areas of Uttar Pradesh.

Meanwhile, the winter session of UP legislature got off to a stormy start on Thursday with both the Assembly and Legislative Council being adjourned for the day after the Opposition disrupted proceedings by targeting the government on power tariff, law and order and "malfunctioning" EVMs. (ANI)