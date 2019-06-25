Samaleshwari Express engine catches fire in Odisha; 1 dead

Bhubaneswar: One person was killed when the Howrah-Jagadalpur Samaleshwari Express' engine caught fire after the train rammed into a tower car engaged in repair work between Singapur Road and Keutguda in Odisha's Rayagada district on Tuesday, authorities said.

The engine, luggage van and one general 2nd class coach of Samaleswari Express derailed after hitting the tower car. While the engine caught fire following the incident, it has been detached, said an East Coast Railway (ECoR) official.

Suresh, a technician with the railways, was killed in the incident. The incident happened at about 4:30 pm. The coaches and passengers were not affected by the fire as only the engine was damaged in the incident, the ECoR said. Fire tenders were dousing the flames and an ambulance had also reached the spot, officials said. The station masters on duty at Keutuguda and Singapur Road have been suspended, the ECoR said.