Samastipur road mishap: Nitish Kumar announces ex-gratia for victims' kin

[India], Mar 12 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced ex-gratia of Rs four lakh each for the next of kin of the victims killed in Bihar's Samastipur road mishap.

Kumar also directed the officials concerned to ensure better treatment of the injured persons.

Earlier on Sunday, at least eight people, including three women, died after a head-on collision between an auto rickshaw and a truck in Samastipur's Mushrigharari area.

The incident took place around 78 kilometers from the state capital.

As soon as the incident took place, the victims were rushed to a nearby hospital, where they were declared brought dead. The administration is trying to identify the deceased persons. (ANI)