Sambhal's SDM orders shut down of 5 ornanment factories

[India], Jan 25 (ANI): As many as five factories of ornaments made by animal parts, including horns and bones, were shut down following an order from Sub-Divisional Magistrate in Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh on Friday.

These factories were operating in the district for decades, producing various handicrafts. They produce buttons, bangles, photo frames and other handicrafts using the animal bones and horns. a few traders also sent their handicraft items to foreign countries. Around 95 per cent of the suburban population depends on this art for livelihood.

Releasing the order, the authorities claimed that the waste waters from these factories were contaminating the water bodies in the region which in turn is destroying the farmer's crop. "Some factories of animal bones and horns have been ordered to close down as per Section 133 of the CrPC, as they were creating a nuisance. This action was taken on the basis of an investigation," said SDM Deependra Kumar. Soon after the order, traders and workers started protesting outside the factories and denied the revelations in the investigation. "How will our families and of the labourers survive? Hundreds of families along with us will be unemployed. After unemployment, we will have a financial crisis. No contaminated water is released from our factory. If there is any damage to somebody's crop, we will close our factory." said a trader. (ANI)