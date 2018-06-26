Sambit Patra, Owaisi engage in war of words

[India], June 26 (ANI): After Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Sambit Patra called All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi as "Neo Jinnah", in a counter attack the latter called the former a "child".

During a press conference on Tuesday, Patra said, "In today's political scenario, I have no hesitation in saying that Mr Owaisi is the neo-Jinnah. This tactic of instigating Muslims to break away from the mainstream is a dangerous one and he is a repeat offender."

Patra also compared the AIMIM leader with Mohammad Ali Jinnah, the Muslim League leader, who is held responsible for partition of the country in 1947. Responding to Patra's statement Owaisi called him a kid and asked him to keep his mouth shut. "Arre Sambit baccha hai, bacchon ke baare mein nahin bolte. Bacchon ke baap se muqabla hai hamara. Jab bade baat karte hain to bacchon ko tayein-tayein nahin karna chahiye (Sambit is a kid. One should not speak about kids. My fight is against the father of those kids. When elders talk, kids should keep their mouth shut)," Owaisi said. Earlier in the day, the AIMIM leader stated that incidents like the emergency, Mahatma Gandhi assassination, demolition of Babri Masjid, the genocide of Sikhs in 1984 and Gujarat riots in 2002 were earth-shaking events that happened in independent India. "One should never forget emergency, Mahatma Gandhi assassination, demolition of Babri Masjid, the genocide of Sikhs in 1984 and what happened in 2002 in Gujarat. These were earth-shaking events that happened in independent India," Owaisi said. Owaisi's statement comes in the wake of 43rd anniversary of imposition of National Emergency today. (ANI)