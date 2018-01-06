Sambit Patra's poetic jibe at Cong, allies post Lalu sentence

[India], Jan 6 (ANI): Hours after former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad was sentenced to 3.5 years of jail in a fodder scam case, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sambit Patra took a poetic jibe at the Opposition by terming it a "coalition of corrupts".

Taking to Twitter, Patra targetted Lalu, along with Congress President Rahul Gandhi, former party president Sonia Gandhi, who are out on a bail in the National Herald case, former Jharkhand chief minister Madhu Koda, who was sentenced to three years in jail for corruption in a coal scam case.

"??? ??? ???,??? ??? ???? ??? ????? ???? ??? ???, ?????? ????? ??? ???, ??? ?? ?? ??? ?? ??, ???????? ?? ??????, ?? ??????? 2019 ?? ?????? ??? ?????? (Few are in jail and few out on bail. Madhu Kodad, Lalu are in jail, Sonia Lalu are out on bail. yet this alliance of corrupts are saying say that they will fight in the upcoming general elections in 2019)," he tweeted.

The BJP leader further said the alliance of corrupt was over after Lalu's sentencing.

"Gathbandhan [alliance] of corruption is now over in Bihar. Now, one more wicket of a corrupt system and Rahul Gandhi's alliance is down. The politics of Rahul Gandhi and his alliance parties are exposed in front of India. Lalu Prasad is inside the jail just because he indulged in corruption," he told ANI.

A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court, earlier in the day, sentenced Lalu Yadav to 3.5 years of jail in a fodder scam case.

He has also been slapped with a fine of Rs 5 lakh.

Lalu has been sentenced in the case relating to embezzling of more than Rs 89 lakh from the Deoghar Treasury between 1991 and 1994.

The Special CBI judge Shivpal Singh pronounced the quantum of sentence via video conferencing.

The court also said his jail term would extend by six months, if he failed to furnish the amount.

On December 3, the court had convicted Lalu and 14 others in the case, acquitting seven, including former Bihar chief minister Jagannath Mishra. (ANI)