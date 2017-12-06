Sambit Patra's poetic jibe at Rahul Gandhi

[India], Dec 6 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday took a poetic jibe at Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi, saying his faith changed according to the place he visited.

While attending a press conference in Gujarat, Sambit Patra, BJP national spokesperson, said, "Badaltey huye mausam ka badalta huya parwana hoon main. Gujarat mein janeudhari Hindu hoon toh UP-Bihar mein maulana hoon main. (With the changing weather I change myself. In Gujarat I am a Hindu and in UP-Bihar I am a Muslim)".

Like other BJP leaders, Sambit Patra criticised Congress leader and senior lawyer Kapil Sibal's statement in Supreme Court that the matter should be heard only in July 2019, after the completion of the next Lok Sabha polls, citing political ramifications. The apex court yesterday fixed the next hearing for the long-standing Ayodhya dispute matter for February 8, 2018. Sibal is representing the Sunni Waqf Board in the ongoing hearing of the long-standing matter. (ANI)