Same culprit behind Class XII, X paper leak

[India], Apr. 12 (ANI): One of the culprits arrested in connection with the leaking of CBSE class XII Economics question paper, Rakesh Kumar, has also been identified by the Delhi Police as the lead suspect in the leak of the CBSE class X Mathematics paper.

"Rakesh Kumar, who was arrested for leaking CBSE Class 12th Economics paper is also the main person behind Class 10th Maths paper leak," said Joint Commissioner of Police, Crime, Alok Kumar.

Along with two employees of DAV Una, Himachal Pradesh, clerk Amit Sharma and class IV employee Ashok, Rakesh, who is a commerce lecturer, was arrested by Delhi Police's Crime Branch on the grounds of photographing and circulating the Economics paper.

"Rakesh and Amit were arrested by the Delhi Police's crime branch from Una, Himachal Pradesh. Initially, during investigations, Rakesh disclosed that he, at the time of collecting computer science paper on March 23, also sneaked economics paper and photographed it with the help of his school clerk and peon Amit and Ashok," the Delhi Police said in a statement. "The image was shared through WhatsApp to Rakesh who further called a student who took tuitions from him and wrote down the questions in her handwriting which were later shared through WhatsApp by Rakesh to his relatives," the statement added. Another unidentified lady was arrested on Thursday by the Delhi Police Crime Branch in connection with the class X Mathematics paper leak. (ANI)