Samjhauta Express to run as schedule: Rail Minister Piyush Goyal

[India], Feb 27 (ANI): Union Railway Minister on Wednesday said that the Samjhauta Express that runs between Delhi and Attari will run as per schedule, amidst reports that Pakistan had halted the service of the train.

"We have not yet received any instructions from authorities so far as running of Samjhauta Express. So it will run as planned as per the schedule," said Railway Minister Piyush Goyal.

The Samjhauta Express, or the peace train, is a bi-weekly train Wednesday and Sunday runs between Delhi and Attari in India and Lahore in Pakistan. It comprises six sleeper coaches and an AC 3-tier coach.

The train departs from the Old Delhi Railway Station at 11.10 p.m. twice a week on Wednesday and Sunday. On its return journey from Lahore, the train arrives in India on Monday and Thursday. A day after India carried out air strikes on a JeM camp in Balakot in Pakistan, Jammu and Kashmir saw heightened military activity today, with Pakistani jets violating the Indian air space and dropping some bombs in Rajouri sector after which one of their fighters was shot down. India said it foiled an attempt by Pakistan Air Force this morning to carry out strikes in Jammu and Kashmir by shooting down an F-16 fighter plane. (ANI)