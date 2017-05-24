Samosa seller's son from Telangana secures top rank in JEE Mains

[India], May 24 (ANI): Young Vabilisetti Mohan Abhyas of Hyderabad has put forth an exemplary example to others that nothing is impossible if you have the zeal to work hard.

Mohan who recently secured the All India sixth rank and South India first rank in Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2017 belongs a low income earning family that is engaged in the 'samosa making' business.

"I credit my success to my parents. It might be a small thing for students like me, but for my parents it is a great achievement. After all the hard work they have done for us, they deserve it," Mohan told ANI.

Mohan who wants to become a scientist like his ideal, Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam thanked his teachers for teaching him well. Mohan used to manage his studies and make samosas simultaneously. He said, "With the annual income of Rs. one lakh we could only afford school fees and two meals." He wants to peruse his research work in physics and will opt for top Indian Institute of Technology (IITs) based on his preference and other conditions. Subba Rao, Mohan's father, said, "We have worked very hard for our son's studies. My daily income is 500 rupees and within that income we had to manage everything. Delighted by his son's achievements, Rao said he wants to see him become a scientist someday. Mohan also holds to his credit a first rank in Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET), a fifth rank in Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test. Proving determination and hard work are sole ingredients for success, Mohan is a true inspiration for other students from financially weak backgrounds.(ANI)