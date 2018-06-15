Sampark for Samarthan: Adityanath meets 6 influential personalities

[India], June 15 (ANI): On the last leg of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) 'Sampark for Samarthan' (Contact for Support) campaign, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday met six influential people in Lucknow.

Talking to media, Adityanath said, "The government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is taking India on the new path of development. I felt very delighted after meeting six influential personalities in the state as a part of drive. I hope these people will help us in making people aware about the achievements of the Modi government."

Meanwhile, senior Samajwadi Party leader, Azam Khan took a jibe at the campaign and said, "Who were the six people, I don't know because I was not called nor invited. If a person like me was not there then what is the use of this Samarthan."

The Chief Minister, accompanied by other dignitaries, firstly met Padma Shri awardee Mansoor Hasan at his residence in Lucknow.

In 2011, Hasan was awarded the Padma Shri for his contribution in the development of cardiology.

After meeting with Hassan, the Chief Minister reached posthumous Paramvir Chakra awardee Captain Manoj Pandey's residence in Gomtinagar, who lost his life in Kargil war. Adityanath met Pandeya's father and mother.

The Chief Minister later met with renowned theatre personality and Padma Shri awardee Raj Bisaria, Justice (retired) H.N. Tilhari, Lieutenant General (retired) R.P. Shahiand, eminent educationist Bhumitra Dev.

Aditynath also presented them a booklet listing achievements of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government in four years.

Launched in May this year by BJP president Amit Shah, the 'Sampark for Samarthan' initiative was devised to generate awareness about the Prime Minister Modi-led government's achievements in the last four years.

In the run-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Shah will reach out to 50 people personally with details of initiatives and achievements of the government, whereas each BJP worker is expected to contact at least 10 people. (ANI)