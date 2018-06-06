Sampark for Samarthan: Amit Shah meets Ratan Tata, Madhuri Dixit

[India], June 6 (ANI): As part of his 'Sampark for Samarthan' (Contact for Support) campaign, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah on Wednesday met industriaist Ratan Tata and actress Madhuri Dixit and her husband Sriram Madhav Nene.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was also present with the BJP president.

In the recent past, differences have cropped up in the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance in Maharashtra.

In this regard, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis clarified that although there was no plan to dissolve the alliance, mutual efforts were essential for sustaining ties.

Launched in May this year, the Sampark for Samarthan initiative was devised to generate awareness about the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government's achievements in the last four years. In the run-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Shah will reach out to 50 people personally with details of initiatives and achievements of the government, whereas each BJP worker is expected to contact at least 10 people. There will also be a special session of 'Sampark for Samarthan' on the NaMo App. On Monday, Shah met with Yoga guru Ramdev and sought his support. (ANI)