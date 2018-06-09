'Sampark for Samarthan' campaign: Vijay Goel meets Jama Masjid's Shahi Imam

[India], Jun 9 (ANI): As a part of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) campaign 'Sampark for Samarthan', Union Minister Vijay Goel on Saturday met Jama Masjid's Shahi Imam Maulana Syed Ahmed Bukhari in New Delhi.

The campaign, started by the BJP to let people know about the achievements of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government in the last four years, aims at meeting personalities from various fields, including entertainment and sports, to garner support for the 2019 elections.

Earlier in the day, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt in Lucknow and presented him with a book on the life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in connection with the campaign.

On a related note, Shah met former Army chief General Dalbir Singh Suhag, former cricket captain Kapil Dev, yoga guru Ramdev, former Chief Justice of India R.C. Lohati, Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit and industrialist Ratan Tata. Shah will reach out to 50 people personally with details of initiatives and achievements of the government whereas each BJP worker will contact at least 10 people to make them aware about the achievements. (ANI)