Sampark for Samarthan: MP CM recounts Modi Govt's achievements

[India], June 3 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday met a doctor, HS Trivedi and a retired Army Officer, HS Bedi in Bhopal as part of 'Sampark for Samarthan' initiative.

Sampark for Samarthan (Contact for Support) initiative was launched by BJP chief Amit Shah on May 30 to reach out to people and generate awareness about Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance government's achievements in the last four years.

Highlighting the achievements of Modi government, the Chief Minister said, "Today India is a power, who is inspiring the world and all this is happening under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The development is underway in all sections like security, benefits for farmers, infrastructure, etc."

Eyeing 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Shah will reach out to 50 people personally with details of initiatives and achievements of the government, whereas each BJP worker will contact at least 10 people. There will also be a special session of 'Sampark for Samarthan' on the NaMo App. (ANI)