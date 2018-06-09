Sampark for Samarthan: Pradhan meets Odisha industrialist

[India], Jun 9 (ANI): Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan met industrialist SK Behera at his residence in Odisha's Cuttack as part of "Sampark for Samarthan" campaign of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Earlier on Friday, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad met mathematician Anand Kumar, founder of the 'Super 30' in Patna for the same campaign.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also met Bollywood actor Salman Khan and his father and noted script-writer Salim Khan, veteran actor Nana Patekar in Mumbai as part of the outreach programme.

On May 29, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah launched 'Sampark for Samarthan' to highlight the achievements of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government in the last four years. In the first leg of the initiative, Shah met former Army chief General Dalbir Singh at his residence in Gurugram. He has also met Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit-Nene, industrialist Ratan Tata, and Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray as the part of the initiative. Under this campaign, Shah aims to reach out to 50 people personally with details of initiatives and achievements of the government, while each BJP karyakarta is expected to contact at least 10 people to make them aware of the achievements. (ANI)