Sampark for Samarthan: Pradhan meets retired SC judge

[India], June 10 (ANI): Union Minister and BJP leader Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday met retired Supreme Court judge Justice D.P Mohapatra at his residence in Cuttack as part of "Sampark for Samarthan" campaign.

Earlier, Pradhan had met industrialist SK Behera and Odia author Pratibha Ray at their residence in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack respectively as part of the same campaign.

Launched in May this year by BJP president Amit Shah, Sampark for Samarthan initiative was devised to generate awareness about the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government's achievements in the last four years.

In the run-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Shah will reach out to 50 people personally with details of initiatives and achievements of the government, whereas each BJP worker is expected to contact at least 10 people.(ANI)