Sampark se samarthan: Amit Shah to meet Milkha Singh, Balbir Singh

[India] June 7 (ANI): Furthering the recently launched 'Sampark se Samarthan' initiative, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah arrived in Chandigarh on Thursday to meet veteran athlete Milkha Singh and hockey player Balbir Singh Senior.

The BJP President will meet the veteran sportsmen at their respective residences.

Launched in May this year, the Sampark for Samarthan initiative was devised to generate awareness about the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government's achievements in the last four years.

In the run-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Shah will reach out to 50 people personally with details of initiatives and achievements of the government, whereas each BJP worker is expected to contact at least 10 people.

There will also be a special session of 'Sampark for Samarthan' on the NaMo App. (ANI)