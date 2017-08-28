  1. Sify.com
  4. Samsung scion Lee's counsel appeals against 5-year jail term for bribery

Last Updated: Mon, Aug 28, 2017 09:43 hrs
Lee Jae-yong, Samsung Group heir, leaves after his verdict trial at the Seoul Central District Court in Seoul

SEOUL: Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Jay Y. Lee's defence lawyer has filed to appeal against a five-year jail term for bribery handed down by a lower court, the Seoul Central District Court's website said on Monday without giving details.

A Samsung spokeswoman did not have any immediate comment about the appeal against the sentencing handed down on Friday.

The sentencing of the billionaire scion was a significant moment for South Korea's decades-long economic order, which has been dominated by powerful, family-run conglomerates.




