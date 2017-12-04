Sand artist Sudarshan Pattnaik attacked, hospitalized

[India], Dec 4 (ANI): International sand artist Sudarshan Pattnaik has been hospitalised after he suffered injuries following an attack on him during the Konark Sand Art Festival in Odisha.

Pattnaik was attacked by an unidentified person.

The artist has been admitted in the Puri district hospital.

According to reports, the accused had attempted to snatch Pattnaik's wrist watch at the festival.

Pattnaik is the brand ambassador of the five-day long International Sand Art Festival, which has been organised by the Odisha government's tourism department.

The festival is taking place near Sun Temple in Konark.(ANI)