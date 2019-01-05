Sand mining case: CBI raids continue at multiple locations in Delhi, UP

[India], Jan 5 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has been conducting raids at various locations in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh in connection with the illegal sand mining case.

In Uttar Pradesh, the searches are being carried out in Lucknow, Kanpur, Hamirpur, and Jalaun at the residences and official premises of IAS officer B Chandrakala and other unknown officials, CBI sources said.

The CBI is currently investigating the charges of illegal mining in five districts of Uttar Pradesh -- Shamli, Hamirpur, Fatehpur, Siddharthnagar, and Deoria.

The probe agency had taken up the matter on the directions of Allahabad High Court in July 2017. As per reports, the high court had directed the CBI to probe the matter after a plea was filed alleging that illegal mining was taking place in the state with an active role of government officials. (ANI)