[India], Apr. 21 (ANI): Ahead of Karnataka Assembly polls, Sandalwood actress Pooja Gandhi on Saturday re-joined the Janata Dal (Secular) (JD-S) at the party's office here.

The actress had quit the party in 2012 to join Karnataka Janata Paksha (KJP).

She later quit KJP too, to join Badavara Shramikara Raitara Congress (BSRCP) and contested from Raichur in 2013.

After losing from the Raichur constituency she stayed away from politics. (ANI)