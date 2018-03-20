Sangam Express bomb scare, a false alarm

[India], Mar. 20 (ANI): The unidentified object recovered from a train in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur was not a bomb, experts said while giving due clearance.

Following an assessment by experts, the police administration cleared Sangam Express to ply further.

Speaking on the same, Hemant Kutiyal, Superintendent of Police (SP) Hapur, said, "We have checked everything, it seems like some kind of mischief by someone. The train will be sent off now. The watch that we have found is a normal watch."

Earlier, the Northern Railway had confirmed that they recovered an unidentified package from a coach of 14164 Sangam Express at a time it was stationed at Haripur. The concerned authorities, in a missive, had confirmed the news and said that the situation was being monitored. "A torch like-object, with wires attached to it, was found in a toilet of the train. Security forces are present here and the area has been cordoned off. We are taking all the necessary precautions," the police had said. The Northern Railway PRO had stated that the officers and staff of the railway were already on the site for a thorough checking. "We are ensuring that there is no threat to the passengers. The situation is being monitored by senior officers. We are taking this matter very seriously. All actions are being taken to ensure the safety of passengers," read the statement. (ANI)