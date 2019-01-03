Sangh Parivar trying to make Sabarimala clash zone: Kerala CM

A day after Kerala witnessed violent protests over the entry of two women into Sabarimala temple, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday said the Sangh Parivar is trying to make the holy shrine a clash zone.

Addressing media persons here, Chief Minister Vijayan said: "It is the government's responsibility to give protection to women. The government has fulfilled this Constitutional responsibility. The Sangh Parivar is trying to make Sabarimala a clash zone. People have seen how they had launched attacks in the vicinity of Sabarimala shrine in the past."

Violent protests broke out across Kerala after two women of menstruating age-Bindu and Kanakadurga-climbed the hill shrine on Wednesday. Protesters pelted stones, blocked highways and forced the closure of shops and markets located in various parts the region. The Chief Minister further informed that the seven police vehicles and 79 Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) buses were damaged in the clashes, while 39 police personnel were attacked. "Seven police vehicles, 79 KSRTC buses were damaged, and as many as 39 police personnel have been attacked till now. Most of the persons attacked were women. Women media persons were also attacked," added the Chief Minister. Earlier on Thursday, the BJP held a protest march in Kochi against the entry of women into the hill shrine. Several organisations have given strike call in the state on Thursday, affecting normal life across Kerala. (ANI)