Sanjauli in Himachal Pradesh receives fresh snowfall; temperature dips to -1 degree

The temperature in Sanjauli area of Himachal Pradesh dipped to -1 degree Celsius as the region received fresh snowfall in the early hours of Wednesday.

The heavy snowfall in the region put the traffic to standstill. Several vehicles were found struck on snow-clad roads at different locations in region.

The drop in temperature to sub-zero level is expected to boost the tourism industry in Himachal Pradesh. The snow capped mountains and hill slopes at Kufri and Narkanda where the tourists can enjoy skiing are the most frequented destinations in the state during winters.

The locals also believe that the snowfall will increase the water level of rivers and streams in the valley. The increased water level will help in enhancing the quality and quantity of farm produce in the region. Other hill stations like Kalpa and Chitkul in Kinnaur received heavy snowfall where the temperature recorded was -1 degree and -8 degree Celsius, respectively. (ANI)