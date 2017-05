[India] May 25 (ANI): Sanjay Mitra has taken over as Defence Secretary from G. Mohan Kumar.

An officer of the 1982 batch of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), West Bengal cadre, Mitra is a post-graduate in physics and economics.

He will have a two-year tenure.

Mitra was earlier Secretary of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and Chief Secretary of West Bengal. (ANI)