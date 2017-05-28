Sanjay Mittal kidnapping: Two more arrested from UP

[India], May 28 (ANI): Two more criminals from the 'Vickey Boxer' gang were arrested by Firozabad police on Sunday morning, in the kidnapping case of industrialist Sanjay Mittal.

The criminals, who were also carrying a reward of Rs. 15,000 each, were arrested by the police during an encounter.

A licensee revolver that was earlier looted from an Agra trader, was also recovered.

On May 19, Industrialist Sanjay Mittal was kidnapped in broad daylight by bike-borne assailants at gun point in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad district.

"We were tipped off at around 12.30 noon that Sanjay Mittal, owner of a glass industry, was abducted. Following the information, the police force sealed the entire district and a search operation to nab the accused is on," said Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ajay Kumar Pandey. According to the police, the abductors stopped Mittal's car and hijacked him. Mittal was rescued within seven hours after his kidnapping from Tundla's Basai village. (ANI)