Sanjay Nirupam compares Karnataka guv's loyalty to dogs

Mumbai: Former Member of Indian Parliament, Sanjay Nirupam, on Saturday made a derogatory remark on Karnataka governor Vajubhai R. Vala, drawing a parallel with the loyalty of dogs.

"Vajubhai Vala ji has established a new record of loyalty in this country. Perhaps, every man in this country will now name their dogs as Vajubhai Vala, because nobody can be more loyal than this," Nirupam told reporters.

He also added, "Today, democracy has won in the country. The people, who on the basis of their money and their ego, wanted to rule the world have lost today. This day will be remembered as the day when Modi and Shah lost."

In 2012, Sanjay Nirupam had also passed a snide remark on television-actor-turned politician Smriti Irani during a debate on a news channel. "You used to charge money to perform dance shows on television, and now you have become an election analyst," Nirupam had said for Irani. Earlier in the day, BJP leader B.S. Yeddyurappa announced his resignation as chief minister ahead of the floor test that was scheduled for him to prove majority at the state assembly. The turmoil in Karnataka began when the state governor Vajubhai R. Vala invited the BJP to form the government in the state, despite the Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) alliance having a higher number of seats. Governor Vala had also given 15 days to the Yeddyurappa government to prove the majority in the house. The Congress then filed a plea in the Supreme Court, which led to a rare midnight hearing by the three-judge bench of justice A.K. Sikri, justice S.A. Bobde and justice Ashok Bhushan. The court, however, refused to stay the oath-taking ceremony, following which Yeddyurappa was sworn in as the 23rd chief minister of Karnataka on Thursday morning. In the hearing, which took place on Friday morning, the top court after hearing arguments for and against the petition filed by the Congress and JD(S) decided o conduct a floor test at 4 pm on Saturday. While the Supreme Court, ahead of the floor test, rejected a petition by the Congress-JD(S) challenging the appointment of K.G. Bopaiah as pro-tem speaker, it directed that the procedure is broadcasted live. (ANI)