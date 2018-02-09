Sanjay Nirupam detained during 'Pakoda Protest'

[India], Feb.9 (ANI): Mumbai's Congress President Sanjay Nirupam was detained on Thursday by police at Mumbai's Girgaum Chowpatty, while he was on his way to participate in 'pakoda protest'.

Nirupam, who was heading towards the state secretariat for taking part in 'Pakoda protest', was not allowed to join his party members protesting against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent remark that selling pakodas at a roadside stall is also employment.

Earlier in the week, Prime Minister Modi, in his recent interview said, "If a man selling pakodas takes home Rs. 200 at the end of the day, is that not employment?" (ANI)