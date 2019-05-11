Sanjay Nirupam slams Satya Pal Malik, says 'all governors are chamcha'

Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam on Saturday said "all governors are chamcha (sycophants)" while slamming Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik for allegedly endorsing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Rajiv Gandhi was Bhrashtachari No 1" remark.

All those who are governors in our country are basically 'chamcha' of government. Satya Pal Malik is also a 'chamcha'. Rajiv Gandhi got a clean chit from several courts in the Bofors scam, among those who have given him clean chit is the present Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley himself," said Nirupam.

"When Narendra Modi said Rajiv Gandhi was "corrupt number 1," he faced criticism and shame for his statement. After that, he never said it again. Satpal Malik jumped in the fray to appease Modi so that he may enjoy his position as governor for some more days," he added. "The governors should uphold the dignity and respect of their chair and act accordingly," he said. Malik on Thursday waded into the controversy over Modi's 'corrupt no 1' comment for Rajiv Gandhi stating that the former prime minister had allegedly got involved in the Bofors scam "under the influence of some people." "Initially he was good but he got involved in the Bofors under influence of some of his aides, be it from his family or outsiders, whom I would not name," Malik had said. Last week, a war of words erupted between the Congress and the BJP leaders after PM Modi's "corrupt number one" remark. Addressing an election rally in Uttar Pradesh on May 4, Modi hit out at Congress president Rahul Gandhi, saying: "Your father was termed 'Mr. Clean' by his courtiers, but his life ended as 'Bhrashtachari No 1.'" (ANI)