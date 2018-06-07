Sanjay Nirupam writes to Madhuri, Tata, urges not to believe BJP's 'lies'

[India], June 7 (ANI): Former Member of Parliament, Sanjay Nirupam on Thursday wrote a letter to actress Madhuri Dixit Nene and industrialist Ratan Tata asserting that all the claims made by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah about their government's achievements in past four years were 'fake'.

The letter reads, "I would like you to inform that the said booklet is nothing but a bundle of untruths. The Government has lost all connection with the people which is evident from the spate of recent losses in the bye-elections as well as the growing unrest amongst farmers, small businessmen, workers, and many other sections of society. In fact, in the past four years, the BJP government has failed on all fronts whether it is on economic parameters, social harmony, or international relations which has been compounded by the rapid rise in unemployment and corruption."

Nirupam has sent a letter to both Madhuri and Tata along with booklet highlighting failures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government in last four years. As part of his 'Sampark for Samarthan' (Contact for Support) campaign, Shah yesterday met Ratan Tata and actress Madhuri Dixit and her husband Sriram Madhav Nene. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was also present with the BJP president. Launched in May this year, the Sampark for Samarthan initiative was devised to generate awareness about the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government's achievements in the last four years. In the run-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Shah will reach out to 50 people personally with details of initiatives and achievements of the government, whereas each BJP worker is expected to contact at least 10 people. There will also be a special session of 'Sampark for Samarthan' on the NaMo App. On Monday, Shah met with Yoga guru Ramdev and sought his support. (ANI)