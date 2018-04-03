  1. Sify.com
  4. Sanjay Setu pillar sinks partially, traffic movement obstructed

Sanjay Setu pillar sinks partially, traffic movement obstructed

Last Updated: Tue, Apr 03, 2018 19:53 hrs

[India] Apr 3 (ANI): A pillar on Sanjay Setu sunk partially disrupting the traffic movement going from Bahraich towards Lucknow on Tuesday.

The traffic movement came to a standstill after the pillar number five of Sanjay Setu sunk by 6 inches.

The bridge situated on the Bahraich-Lucknow road, built over River Ghagra, connects Gonda, Balrampur to the state capital.

A team of highly experienced engineers is present at the spot conducting an investigation.

A bridge built over Assi Ganga river on Gangotri highway in Uttarakhand collapsed on April 1 this year.(ANI)



