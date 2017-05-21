Sanjay Singh, Ashutosh's Russia trip sponsored by 'scam-ridden' businessman: Kapil Mishra

[India], May 21 (ANI): Sacked Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Kapil Mishra continued his tirade against Arvind Kejriwal and raked a new scam which he accused the Delhi Chief Minister of supporting.

Mishra, while addressing a press conference stated that an alleged scamster funded Sanjay Singh and Ashutosh's Russia trip.

Asserting that Sheetal Singh who runs a business of high security registration plate and has a direct involvement with companies who are under scanner for committing fraud in the regard, funded the Russia trip of the two AAP leaders, Mishra urged Kejriwal to come out clean in the matter.

"I have asked for the details of foreign trips of few AAP leaders, but no information in the regard was shared. The day the information in this matter comes out, Arvind Kejriwal will have to leave the country." Mishra Said.

"My first question is that is Arvind Kejriwal aware about Sheetal Singh? Does Kejriwal ji know that Sheetal Singh own a business of high security registration plate? Does he know that in Delhi a scam of rupees 400 crore in connection with high security registration plate is being investigated? Is he aware that Sheetal Singh has direct connection with the accused companies? Does Kejriwal remembers that in our 49-day government this scam was investigated by forming a committee? Does he know that the companies whose projects were cancelled in our 49-day government were continued in our current tenure? I hope that Arvind Kejriwal will answer my questions," he added.

Mishra also called on all-ex AAP members who quit the political outfit citing corruption in the cadre, to join hands and clean the party.

Urging all the former AAP members to stake their claim, Mishra said the party was an amalgamation of the people who wanted to fight corruption and Kejriwal's lackeys, adding that it is about time that all those who left should unite and make the AAP 'corruption-free and Kejriwal-free' for the betterment of the people.

Launching a campaign to clean AAP, Mishra called on all former party members and people to join the endeavour. Flashing a number '7863037300' , the sacked AAP leader urged the masses to give a miss call on the mentioned phone number help in cleansing his party and hence Delhi.

Asserting that the time has come to re-claim the party from a handful of corrupt people, Mishra called on those struggling within the party not to lose hope.

Mishra also apologised to co-founder of the party Prashant Bhushan and former AAP member Yogendra Yadav for not paying heed to their concerns, at a time when they pointed that few elements were brewing corruption in a party which was constituted to fight the menace.

However, Yadav has asked Mishra to decide if his apology is out of 'remorse or revenge'.

"I would like to know if this apology is out of remorse or revenge. If remorse, then I would like him to apologise to the thousands of party workers whom he feels may have been let down and reveal the gospel truth about the internal politics that were twined into the party when I left it," Yadav told ANI.

Suggesting Kapil Mishra to resort to a 'maun vrath' (silence) hereafter, Yadav also said it is time for the former to reduce the number of press conferences he organises. (ANI)