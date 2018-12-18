Sanjay Singh rubbishes reports of AAP-Congress alliance

[India], Dec 18 (ANI): Sanjay Singh, the national spokesperson and current Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday rubbished rumours about AAP forming an alliance with the Congress for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking to ANI, Singh said, "AAP till now has not decided to form an alliance with any other political party for the upcoming elections. These rumors are spread by other political parties."

When asked to comment on the united opposition aiming to defeat the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Singh quickly stated, "It is good that several other parties are coming together to weed out the present government from the power. Because during this government, people are getting killed in the name of the cow, mob lynching incidents are taking place across the country. Is this government trying to convert Hindustan into Taliban?"

Singh also commented on Congress leader Sajjan Kumar getting life term in anti-Sikh riots case and expressed disappointment that the judicature took 34 long years to put him behind the bars. "In this case, speedy justice was not given to the family of victims. It took Court 34 years to take the decision into the matter. I urge the judicial body and other organisation to deliver justice on time. Sajjan was living comfortably without any guilt," he said. A bench of Justices S Muralidhar and Vinod Goel on Monday convicted Kumar for criminal conspiracy for promoting enmity and acts against communal harmony. The judicature had stated that Kumar's life imprisonment will be for the remainder of his life. The bench also ordered Kumar to surrender by December 31. The conviction of five others former Congress councillor Balwan Khokhar, retired naval officer Captain Bhagmal, Girdhari Lal, former MLAs Mahender Yadav and Kishan Khokhar-- were also upheld by the high court.(ANI)