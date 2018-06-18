Saradha scam: ED summons Chidambaram's wife

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday issued fresh summons to Nalini Chidambaram, wife of former finance minister P Chidambaram, in connection with the Saradha Ponzi scam.

Nalini was earlier summoned by the ED on April 30.

In September 2016, the ED first summoned Nalini to appear in its Kolkata office as a witness in the scam.

Nalini, who is a senior lawyer, was allegedly paid a legal fee of Rs 1 crore by the Saradha group for her appearances in court and the Company Law Board.

For those unversed, the Saradha Group financial scandal was a major scam caused by the collapse of a Ponzi scheme run by the conglomerate. The multi-crore-rupee chit fund scam allegedly involves several key leaders. Meanwhile, the Former Finance Minister and his son Karti are already under the scanner of the ED in connection with the Aircel-Maxis case. (ANI)