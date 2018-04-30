Saradha scam: ED summons P. Chidambaram's wife on May 7

[India], Apr. 30 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday issued a notice to the wife of former finance minister and Congress leader P. Chidambaram, Nalini Chidambaram and summoned her in connection with the Saradha chit fund scam.

The probe agency asked Nalini to appear before its Kolkata office on May 7.

Last week, the Madras High Court had dismissed a petition filed by Nalini challenging ED's summons.

In September 2016, the ED summoned Nalini to appear in its Kolkata office as a witness in the scam.

Nalini, who is a senior lawyer, was allegedly paid a legal fee of Rs 1 crore by the Saradha group for her appearances in court and the Company Law Board. The Saradha Group financial scandal was a major scam caused by the collapse of a Ponzi scheme run by Saradha Group. The multi-crore-rupee chit fund scam allegedly has the involvement of several key leaders. (ANI)