Sasikala-Dinakaran faction shrinks, three AIADMK MPs switch loyalties

Chennai: In a further set back to the faction led by jailed AIADMK leader V.K.Sasikala and her nephew T.T.V.Dinakaran, three of their supporting Members of Parliament on Monday switched loyalties to the ruling faction led by Chief Minister K. Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O.Panneerselvam.





According to AIADMK, the three Rajya Sabha members - A. Navaneethakrishnan, Vijila Satyanand (Tamil Nadu) and N. Gokulakrishnan (Puducherry)- met Palaniswami at his home and extended their support.



The development comes days after the Election Commission awarded the popular 'two leaves' symbol and the party name AIADMK to the ruling faction

With the switching of loyalties, the number of AIADMK members in the Upper House supporting the ruling party has now gone up to 11, out of the total 13.