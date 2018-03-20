Sasikala granted 15-day bail for husband's funeral

[India], Mar. 20 (ANI): Convicted All India Anna Dravida Munerta Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader VK Sasikala has been granted 15-day bail to attend her husband's last rites.

Sasikala will travel to Thanjavur directly by road for the funeral.

His husband, Maruthappa, expired on Tuesday at around 1.35 a.m. at the Gleneagles Global hospital in Chennai due to multiple organ failures at the age of 75.

Natarajan was also a suffering from a liver problem and had undergone a liver transplant in 2017.

Sasikala is currently serving a four-year imprisonment and is entrenched in the central prison in Bengaluru in a disproportionate assets case. She was sent to Parappana Agrahara central prison in February last year. (ANI)